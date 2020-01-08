Sarah Ann Witter was charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of uttering threats on Dec. 23. (Black Press file photo)

Charges laid in Burns Lake dog park incident

The charges include sexual assault

A woman allegedly involved in a disturbance at the Burns Lake dog park in the fall has been formally charged, confirmed the BC Prosecution Service.

Sarah Ann Witter was charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of uttering threats on Dec. 23, said Dan McLaughlin, a spokesperson for the BC Prosecution Service.

The complainant, who will not be identified, is the same in both counts, he said.

The incident allegedly occurred in the afternoon of Nov. 17, when police responded to an incident involving an adult woman and a youth, Cpl. Greg Willcocks told Lakes District News in November, adding the victim did not sustain serious injuries.

The woman was held in custody and then released, and the Burns Lake RCMP forwarded charges to Crown counsel for consideration in December.

Witter is scheduled for a first court appearance on Jan. 10.

“As the matter is now before the court, the BC Prosecution Service will have no further comment,” McLaughlin said.

READ MORE: RCMP seek charges after woman assaulted youth

