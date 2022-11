A charity game was organized between the Burns Lake Timbermen and the Burns Lake Floaters rec team. It was well attended and $843 was raised and went to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #50. Colin Starblanket, #23, Burns Lake Timbermen centerman, put on a show with three goals in the third period. Final score was 11-6 for the Floaters. Other charity games will be set up in the near future with funds going to other non profits. (Ted Douglas photos/Lakes District News)