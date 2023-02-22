Charlie case next step set for this week in Burns Lake court

The next court proceeding in the case of accused Burns Lake offender Robert Charlie has been rescheduled again, but only for a matter of days, this time.

Jan. 17 had been set “for receipt of the pre-sentence report,” according to an official with the BC Prosecution Service (Ministry of Attorney General).

When that date came, however, the case received a deferral.

“It looks like the report was not ready. Receipt of the report has been adjourned to Feb. 16,” said Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel for the BC Prosecution Service, at that time.

That date came and went and still the situation was not completed.

“The fix date has been adjourned to Feb. 23 at 1:30 p.m., said McLaughlin when the 16th court activities came to a close.

Charlie, a former chief of the Ts’il Kaz Koh First Nation, was originally charged with one count of sexual interference and one count of sexual assault. He pleaded guilty to count one, Sexual Interference, during his July 13, 2021 appearance in Burns Lake Provincial Court.

According to court files, the matters at hand allegedly took place sometime between 1993 and 1994 inclusive.

Charlie had first appeared in court on Sept. 2, 2021 for a bail hearing. Charlie eventually entered a guilty plea on the count of sexual interference while no guilty plea was entered for the sexual assault count.

Due to a publication ban, the name and details of the complainant in the case will not be published.