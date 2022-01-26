Cheslatta Carrier Nation gets surprise from RCMP

A partnership five years in the making has paid off in a major way.

Cheslatta Carrier Nation (CCN) Chief Corrina Leween received a surprise visit from Burns Lake RCMP Constable David Hunt on Jan. 13, bringing a Crimestoppers advertisement that will be displayed in front of the Cheslatta band offices.

According to Chief Leween, CCN entered into a partnership with the RCMP years ago as a way for RCMP officers to bridge some of the gaps with First Nations communities. In her discussions with RCMP, she identified a need to provide the community with the proper channels to report crimes, as she noticed lots of people didn’t know where to go with information.

This crimestoppers poster is that discussion coming to fruition. “I was really surprised and happy when they showed up with the sign. It’s another step in building positive relationships between CCN and the RCMP,” Leween told Lakes District News.

In addition to CCN, a sign was also delivered to Skin Tyee, Nee Tahi Buhn, Burns Lake Band, Wet’suweten and three were sent to Lake Babine Nation.

Funding for the signs came from civil forfeiture funding as a result of the collaborative work done between both the RCMP and all six nations.

According to the RCMP, the goal is to engage with the residents of the communities regarding the importance of reporting historical and ongoing crimes, as well as to build strong positive relationships and trust with the community providing residents the opportunity to anonymously report crime.

“The signs will give the residents of the Burns Lake area a safe and way to report historical crimes and allow for investigations into everything from drug trafficking to animal abuse. Crimestoppers allows individuals to maintain their privacy and personal safety which is of significant concern in small, rural communities. It can be difficult for a family member to report that their loved one is breaking the law however Crimestoppers gives them a safe way to report,” Constable Hunt told Lakes District News.

The signs were all made at the Corridor 16 Graphics and Signs to support local business.

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

