Cheslatta Carrier Nation hosts winter carnival

Cheslatta Carrier Nation hosted a fun winter carnival day on March 22 for the whole Southside community. Young and old took their turns ice fishing. There was also snow painting, a wiener roast and many other fun activities. Chief Corrina Leween said, “It’s becoming a bigger event every year and everyone would like to see it continue as it is a nice gathering for everyone. Grassy Plains School, Mellissa Gagnon and Cheslatta staff all work really hard to help make this a great event. The Dick Tom family, who are from Skin Tyee Nation always make the trek here for this fun day as they live in Dawson Creek.” Over 90 people attended this year’s event. (Chief Corrina Leween photos)