Lake Babine Nation Chief Wilf Adam was in Montreal last week participating in NAFTA negotiations as part of the Assembly of First Nations’ (AFN) economic development committee, which he has recently been appointed to. He said the meetings went well and that the AFN plans to send a committee to future NAFTA talks in Mexico and the U.S. (Submitted photos)

