Surrey RCMP, pictured in June, 2022. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Surrey RCMP, pictured in June, 2022. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Cloverdale

Child falls out of Surrey townhouse window, sparking reminder from police

Surrey RCMP reminding people to make sure children aren’t left unattended by open windows

Surrey RCMP say a child was taken to hospital after falling out a townhouse window in Cloverdale Wednesday (June 29).

Const. Gurvinder Ghag said police were called to the 7000-block of 180 Street around 1 p.m. to help B.C. Emergency Health Services after the child fell. Ghag said police didn’t know the extent of the child’s injuries and didn’t have an update as of Thursday morning (June 30).

Surrey RCMP is once again reminding people about safety around open windows during the warm summer months.

“It’s a good reminder for anyone with even pets and small children to just make sure they’re not left unattended,” said Ghag.

She added there are safety railings and other products people can get to guard the windows, so a fall can be avoided.

“The screens are so light and flimsy.”

READ ALSO: Child, 3, falls from window in Burnaby, sparking warning from BC Children’s Hospital, June 27, 2020

READ ALSO: Surrey RCMP reminds people how to stay safe this summer, Canada Day, June 28, 2022


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

surrey rcmp

Previous story
B.C. RCMP: child abductions rare but they happen, here’s how to protect yourself
Next story
2 dead, 1 injured after crash on Highway 5 south of Blue River

Just Posted

CN Rail is investigating the cause of a derailment that took place near Fraser Lake on June 29, 2022. (CN Rail photo)
CN investigating derailment near Fraser Lake

Samantha Smith, a graduate student at UNBC, will be working at the new research centre in Prince George. (Photo: supplied)
Universities, health authority open medical research centre in Prince George

Marcel Dubroy during his time as Smithers gymnastics coach. (Tom Best photo)
Trial of former Smithers gymnastics coach for sexual assault of a minor underway in Saskatchewan

The Official Witsuwit’en-English Dictionary was released June 17. (Witsuwit’en Language and Culture Society photo).
‘A historic day’: Northwest B.C. First Nation creates dictionary to save Witsuwit’en language