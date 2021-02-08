Chilly, cold week ahead for Burns Lake and surrounding area

Bulkley Valley will be covered in extreme cold weather starting Feb. 7 as per Environment Canada. (Environment Canada photo/Lakes District News)

Environment Canada has issued an “extreme cold” weather warning due to the arctic air’s movement toward the province.

A period of very cold wind chills would continue over the next few days for the Bulkley and Nechako regions, along with Prince George and Cariboo.

“Arctic air will remain over the region for most of the week. Expect extreme cold wind chill values of near minus 40 to minus 45 through Thursday,” reads the Environment Canada warning.

Parents are encouraged to check with school district 91 on the status of the buses during this chilly week, before sending off their kids to school.

Keep your pets inside in warmth and animals in their appropriate shelters. Ensure your animals have plenty of water available during the cold days.

The environment agency’s alert notes that following a relatively mild first half of winter, a transition to much colder conditions continues throughout B.C. They also mention that the cold arctic air currently over the northern B.C. interior will continue to filter southwards and towards the BC coast.

Temperatures over Interior regions will be 10 to 20 degrees below the seasonal average, according to the weather agency while coastal areas will be 5 to 10 degrees below seasonal, making for the coldest conditions seen this season so far.

Environment Canada has the Arctic Outflow and Extreme Cold warnings in effect for several regions of the province and would expand on the warnings as needed, depending on how the Arctic air progresses.

To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.