Michael Kovrig (left) and Michael Spavor, the two Canadians detained in China, are shown in these 2018 images taken from video. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP

China hints at national security trials for 2 Canadians detained for one year

The two Canadians’ detention is largely seen as retaliation for the arrest of a Huawei exec

China is hinting at upcoming trials for two Canadian citizens held for a year on vague national security charges in what is widely believed to be an attempt to pressure Canada to release Meng Wanzhou, a top executive at Chinese tech giant Huawei.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters on Tuesday that the cases of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor have been transferred to prosecutors for “review and prosecution in accordance with the law.” Such trials are usually carried out behind closed doors and convictions are virtually assured.

Beijing detained Kovrig and Spavor last December, days after Meng, whose father is Huawei’s founder, was arrested in Canada on Dec. 1 at the request of U.S. authorities who want her on fraud charges.

China has also sentenced two other Canadians to death and suspended imports of Canadian canola. Relations between Canada and China are at their lowest point since Chinese troops cracked down on pro-democracy protesters in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square in 1989.

Neither Kovrig nor Spavor is known to have had access to lawyers or contact with family members. Meng is living under house arrest in one of her two luxury mansions in the western Canadian city of Vancouver, where she recently penned a letter contrasting her hectic life as a Huawei executive with her current placid existence as her legal team fights a U.S. deportation request.

READ MORE: Kovrig clings to humour as ‘two Michaels’ near one year in Chinese prison

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. seaplane company set to test the first commercial electronic plane
Next story
‘We must act’: Democrats unveil Trump impeachment charges

Just Posted

No parole for 12 years for Burns Lake man convicted of second degree murder

Judge said he did not believe Albert Giesbrecht’s claim his gun discharged accidentally

No curtailments expected at Burns Lake area mills

Hampton Lumber working with partners to find solutions

Snowfall warning continues for parts of B.C.’s Interior

First significant snowfall of the season prompts Environment Canada warning

Coastal GasLink receives first delivery of pipe sections

Company expects to begin welding and pipe laying in 2020

Christmas lights burned out? Recycle them

This time of year, residents in Burns Lake are unboxing their Christmas… Continue reading

‘We must act’: Democrats unveil Trump impeachment charges

Trump insisted he did nothing wrong

China hints at national security trials for 2 Canadians detained for one year

The two Canadians’ detention is largely seen as retaliation for the arrest of a Huawei exec

B.C. seaplane company set to test the first commercial electronic plane

The plane is powered by a 750 horsepower electric motor

Fireballs to fill the sky Friday for brightest meteor shower of the year

Geminid meteor shower features colourful, brighter, longer shooting stars

Province sues over sailing incident that killed teen with disabilities

Gabriel Pollard, 16, died from injuries after marine lift failed

First Nations want Big Bar landslide cleared ASAP to allow fish passage

Leadership calling for urgent action and resources to remove obstruction on the Fraser

Assessed value of Lower Mainland homes expected to decrease in 2020

Other areas of province may see modest increases over last year’s values

Terrace SAR headquarters in last stretch of fundraising

$400,000 dollars needed to finish $1.4 million project

Chilliwack family’s therapy dog injured in hit and run

Miniature pit bull Fifty’s owner is a single mother facing close to $10,000 in vet bills

Most Read