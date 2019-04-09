China stowaway: Cat found in shipping container in Prince George

Container had been loaded nearly a month earlier in the southeastern China city of Shenzhen

An orange tabby-style cat has likely used up more than a few of its nine lives during an unauthorized trip from China to B.C. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-BC SPCA, North Cariboo District Branch)

An orange tabby cat is likely to have used up more than a few of its nine lives during an unauthorized trip from China to B.C.

The North Cariboo District Branch of the BC SPCA says the emaciated, six-year-old female was found inside a shipping container originally loaded nearly a month ago in Shenzhen.

READ MORE: Dog, missing for weeks, rescued from cliff near Castlegar

The container arrived by freighter in the Port of Vancouver and was shipped to Prince George, where the unnamed cat was found amongst the pallets, shredded cardboard and foam pellets inside the container.

No food or water was available, but it’s believed the cat survived by licking condensation that had formed on the container walls.

Animal control officers say the feline weighed just 1 1/2 kilograms when it was found by staff at an auto glass distribution company as they unpacked the crates.

The cat is quarantined while being nursed back to health and the SPCA estimates the cost to save it will reach almost $2,800.

Alex Schare with North Cariboo District SPCA says she knew right away the cat would have an amazing story, and would require life-saving care following weeks of starvation.

The cat is on fluids and receiving small amounts of food to ensure its body adjusts properly to renewed nutrition.

The strict quarantine is to ensure no diseases are passed to people or animals in this country.

“She has also undergone blood work and will receive a rabies vaccine and dental work when she is strong enough,” a release says.

Quarantine won’t end until two weeks after the rabies shot, so the cat will be under care for some time. The SPCA is appealing for donations to help defray the costs.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
First place for Bantam girls in Richmond
Next story
RCMP says its stretched thin on B.C. money laundering

Just Posted

Strimbold intends to plead guilty

Former Burns Lake mayor scheduled for guilty pleas May 6 in sexual assault case

First place for Bantam girls in Richmond

The North West District Bantam female team placed first in the Bantam… Continue reading

New CAO to start mid-May, RDBN hopes

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) hopes to find a new Chief… Continue reading

Likhts’amisyu clan vows to build new blockade

Conflict continues between pipeline company and Wet’suwet’en

Annita McPhee joins race for NDP nomination

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP hopeful is a three-term president of the Tahltan Central Government

VIDEO: San Diego Zoo says farewell to last 2 giant pandas

Bai Yun, a 27-year-old female, and her 6-year-old son, Xiao Liwu, will be sent to China this spring

Olympic champions Virtue and Moir announce rock-themed ice show

Cross-Canada figure skating show Rock the Rink starts at Abbotsford Centre on Oct. 5

Smuggler’s Inn owner charged with helping people illegally enter Canada

Robert Joseph Boule is facing 21 charges

B.C. prepared if Alberta shuts off fuel supplies, David Eby says

If B.C. continues pipeline battle, ‘we’ll finish it,’ Alberta’s Jason Kenney vows

B.C. epilepsy patient ends sit-in, awaits answers

Tavia Marlatt and her mother, Renee, met with Fraser Health officials on Friday, April 5.

B.C. to fight ticket scalpers with new regulations and no more bots

Public consultation on the issue last year received 6,500 responses

Wilson-Raybould urges restraint after supportive graffiti at constituency office

Man arrested after ‘Let Jody speak’ and ‘Trudeau for treason’ sprayed on Vancouver office windows

China stowaway: Cat found in shipping container in Prince George

Container had been loaded nearly a month earlier in the southeastern China city of Shenzhen

B.C. hunter fined after luring bears in with greased logs, dog food

A South Okanagan hunting guide has been fined

Most Read