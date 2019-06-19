Chinook Comfor donates $5,000 to Spirit North

Mountain bikers at Bike Camp pose as a cheque for $5,000 from Chinook Community Forest is presented to Spirit North, at Kager Lake, on June 12. Chinook Community Forest manager Ken Nielsen (back, third from left) was there to present the cheque. The donation from the community forest helped pay for the mountain bikes that students with Spirit North rode for Bike Camp. It was the first time Chinook has donated to Spirit North, a program that engages First Nations youth in sports. Last year Chinook donated $5,000 to the Burns Lake Mountain Biking Association. (Blair McBride photo)

 

Previous story
Sharing with the community

Just Posted

Community targets VQO rules amid fire safety concerns

Wildfire season is upon us in northern British Columbia, and some Burns… Continue reading

Burns Lake Save-On-Foods boasts zero food waste

The local Save-On-Foods in Burns Lake is among most of the supermarket… Continue reading

Chinook Comfor donates $5,000 to Spirit North

Mountain bikers at Bike Camp pose as a cheque for $5,000 from… Continue reading

Sharing with the community

Staff at Save-On-Foods join the Share it Forward event at the store… Continue reading

NKDF gives $62,000 to Burns Lake projects

Two organizations in Burns Lake will receive more than $62,000 in grants… Continue reading

LDSS students graduate

Lakes District Secondary School (LDSS) held its Grade 12 graduation ceremony on… Continue reading

MPs hear retired B.C. nurse’s petition to change compensation for fatal medical errors

Teri McGrath wants provinces to implement no-fault system for medical errors

Horgan says he’ll still defend B.C. coast after second Trans Mountain approval

Meanwhile, one B.C. First Nation has announced plans for a legal challenge

Demonstrators on either side of Trans Mountain debate clash in Vancouver

Crowd heard from member of Indigenous-led coalition that hopes to buy 51% of expansion project

Grieving B.C. mom hopes Facebook message leads to new investigation into son’s Surrey homicide

Criminal Justice Branch didn’t lay charges, concluding no substantial likelihood of murder or manslaughter conviction

B.C.’s measles vaccination program gains traction in May

More than 15,000 doses of the MMR vaccine has been administered across the province

B.C. farmers concerned Agricultural Land Reserve changes choking their livelihood

Dozens voice concerns at special meeting hosted on Vancouver Island

UPDATE: Two-year-old involved in Chilliwack pool drowning has died

Toddler was reported to not be breathing as air ambulance called out Thursday afternoon

Family frustrated Terrace dad with advanced cancer must wait weeks for treatment

‘We can see his health declining every day,’ daughter says

Most Read