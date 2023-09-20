Chinook Community Forest donation

Chinook Community Forest (CCF) donated a cheque of $1000 to the Lakes District Fall Fair Association at this year’s fall fair on Sept. 9. The donation from CCF will help support the fall fair and its activities. Chinook has been a longtime supporter of the fair and the Lakes District Fall Fair Association appreciates it. It allows the association to bring live music, livestock and other programs to the fair. President of the LDFFA Joan Mcfee said, “The fair depends on volunteer work and also on the generous donation of the different community groups such as Chinook, and also the corporate community.” (L-R) Joan Mcfee, Gordon Mcfee, Sandra Barth, John Barth, Leona Peden, Bernadette Peebles, Ken Nielsen-general manager of CCF, Angela Pollok, Rod Pollok and Sheila Olsen. (Saddman Zaman photo/Lakes District News)
