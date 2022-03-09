grassy plains

Chinook Community Forest provides funds for field trip

Chinook Community Forest made a generous donation of $800 to the Grassy Plains School, in order to fund bussing transportation so that students could take a field trip to the Omineca Ski Club for a day. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)

Previous story
B.C. Indigenous partners to become part owners of Coastal GasLink

Just Posted

Coastal GasLink pipeline near Parsnip River crossing in northern B.C., February 2022. The project has used trenchless tunnel boring to cross the Salmon and Parsnip Rivers. Its crossing of the Morice River near Houston has been a target of vandalism and roadblocks. (Coastal GasLink photo)
B.C. Indigenous partners to become part owners of Coastal GasLink

hot
Hot Topics for March 1

Two dogs have been at large in the wild for over a month near Burns Lake. (File photo/Lakes District News)
Update on abandoned dogs near Burns Lake

moose
Moose hanging with horses