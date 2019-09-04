Rio Tinto Alcan donated $25,000 to the Chinook Emergency Response Society for the signage project and plans to buy road signs and install them along major routes in the region. (L-R) Danielle De Kay, Advisor, Communities Communications Rio Tinto BC WORKS and Rise Johansen from the Chinook Emergency Response Society. (Submitted photo)

Chinook Society starts cell service sign project

The Chinook Emergency Response Society (CERS) is leading a project to install signs identifying where cellular phone service is available in remote areas.

The initiative aims to address communication difficulties, which proved particularly acute during last summer’s wildfires because to insufficient communications infrastructure in the region.

”Residents, fire fighters and emergency services workers were put at a great risk. There is not adequate cell service in many areas and it is anticipated that the building of more cell towers will be several years out,” as Scott Zayac, CERS spokesperson told Lakes District News.

”It was determined that appropriate road signage and mapping that indicates where cell coverage exists was necessary to help inform people who are living, visiting and working in the region.”

The Southside-based CERS formed last October to organize local communities, First Nations and businesses into a network and improve emergency preparedness.

READ MORE: Chinook Emergency Response Society helps Southside prepare for disaster

It has grown to around 50 members, held several meetings and attracted funding from sources including $25,000 from Rio Tinto Alcan, New Gold, the Burns Lake and District Community Foundation, and $30,000 from the Nechako-Kitamaat Development Fund to engage a project coordinator to develop a Community Action Plan (NKDF).

RELATED: NKDF gives almost $100,000 for Lakes District projects

The society has partnered with Rio Tinto Alcan for the signage project and plans to buy road signs and install them along major routes in the region.

It also seeks to “identify eight to 10 service areas…along [the] routes and possibilities are being discussed with community members as well as Lakes District Maintenance and other industry representatives that travel these roads regularly. These signs and the corresponding web sites, posters and brochures would clearly outline ‘Cellular Coverage/Service Zones’ throughout the region,” Zayac said.

The timeline and budget for the signage endeavour were not yet known.

CERS has been talking with the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako and the Ministry of Transportation to help coordinate the scheme.

The Ministry acknowledged that cellular service is unreliable in many remote and rural parts of the province, and that as technology improves expectations might rise over service reliability.

It is also receptive to the type of project CERS is leading.

“While the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has not posted signage about cellular service to date, we are open to discussions with local governments and organizations about this possibility,” said a spokesperson.

The Ministry has worked with ICBC and Telus to install free Wi-Fi at 12 rest areas across British Columbia, including at Boulder Creek on Highway 16 – 53 kilometres west of Hazelton – and at Glacier View on Highway 16 – 7 km north of Smithers, the spokesperson added.

Blair McBride
Multimedia reporter
Send Blair an email
Like Lakes District News on Facebook

Previous story
Ex-wife of alleged South Okanagan shooter called a ‘conspirator’ in civil lawsuit

Just Posted

Bachrach, Sawyer react after 14 New Brunswick NDP candidates jump ship to Greens

The NDP have not been able to nominate a single federal candidate in New Brunswick

Equipping agricultural producers with the needed tools

A strategy helping farmers in the Bulkley-Nechako and Fraser-Fort George (BNFFG) regions… Continue reading

Anglican Church may reopen

The Village of Burns Lake and the Lakes District Museum Society have… Continue reading

Colours after the fire

Fireweed gleams in the burn along the southwest shore of Francois Lake,… Continue reading

First Ave rezoning bylaws move forward

The Burns Lake village council gave second readings to a set of… Continue reading

VIDEO: Man charged after scorpions, spiders and more seized from B.C. home

Victoria Bug Zoo to begin adopting out some of the critters Sept. 4

Ex-wife of alleged South Okanagan shooter called a ‘conspirator’ in civil lawsuit

John Brittain and his ex-wife Katherine Brittain were named in a civil lawsuit

Interfor closing B.C.’s historic Hammond Cedar sawmill

Century-old mill part of company’s coastal reorganization

Should voting be mandatory in federal elections?

Fifty-seven per cent of British Columbians surveyed said they support compulsory voting

No parole for 15 years for B.C. mother who killed young daughter

Lisa Batstone smothered eight-year-old Teagan to death in 2014

Federal appeals court to rule on letting new Trans Mountain pipeline challenges proceed

Requests to grant appeal hearing stem from Ottawa’s second approval of controversial project

B.C. man in terror case to live in Okanagan while awaiting deportation

Othman Hamdan ordered released by Federal Court and will reside in B.C.

New ride-hailing app says it will operate across B.C.

TappCar, unlike Lyft and Uber, said it will operate outside of the Lower Mainland

Former B.C. city councillor charged with breach of trust over expense claims

Sam Waddington of Chilliwack faces two counts related to 2017 allegations

Most Read