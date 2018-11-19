Chocolate lab missing along Coquihalla

Brad Gibson is asking for help locating his missing dog.

Motorists along the Coquihalla are being asked to keep a lookout for one man’s best friend.

Brad Gibson and his 7-month-old chocolate lab Willow were stopped at Exit 228 Britton Creek Rest Area along the Coquihalla on Saturday, Nov. 17.

He said he let her out to pee at about 5 p.m. and then he dozed off. When he woke up she was gone.

Gibson said she never strays far from the truck but is very friendly so he wonders if someone thought she was lost and picked her up.

He says anyone with information is encouraged to call him. His number is on the back of the buckle on her collar.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.