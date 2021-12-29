airsoft

Christmas generosity from Burns Lake Airsoft

(L-R) Burns Lake Airsoft Association (BLAA) board members Curtis Lobermayer, Denab James East, Michael Jacques, Morgan Short and Devvon Barnhart in front of the collected gifts their Christmas toy drive. Over 40 gifts were collected ranging from large to small, and were wrapped and delivered to in-need families by BLAA members on Dec. 19. According to Lobermayer, there were 10 local kids that registered. “We are extremely grateful for the community’s generosity in making a few kids’ Christmas even happier and already are making plans for next year to build on what we have learned and to make it even bigger. We couldn’t have done any of this without our main sponsor The Tweedsmuir Hotel and all its amazing staff,” he said. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)

