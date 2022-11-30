Parade

Christmas parade fun in Burns Lake

The annual Christmas parade and light up organized by Lakes District News and the Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce was a fun night for the whole community. Hundreds of residents lined the streets to get a glimpse of Santa. Newsie and Lakey the Moose made an appearance. Mayor Henry Wiebe did the count down to light-up Pioneer Park and the Village of Burns Lake gave hot chocolate and cookies away to everyone. Plus great deals were had at local businesses. Live entertainment and other activities were at Wildroots Flowers & Gifts parking lot. The Lakes District Community Choir entertained at Pioneer Park. The winner of best float was given to P&B Feeds – Jason Jubinville and crew and a honourable mention was the Omineca Ski Club. (Ted Douglas photos/Lakes District News)

 

