Christmas Parade in Burns Lake

The colourful floats lit up the cold night on Nov. 29 for the annual Mistletoe Mania Christmas Parade in Burns Lake. Hundreds of Burns Lake residents lined the streets to joined in the fun. The parade was one of many events kicking off the Fun, Frost and Family Festival weekend. The parade is organized by Lakes District News with the help of the Burns Lake Chamber of Commerce and has been held for over 15 years, none of which would be made possible without the hard work put forward by the people who put in the floats. The traditional tree light up followed in Pioneer Square, where the Burns Lake Community Choir sang carols and mayor Dolores Funk did the count down for the light up. The Village of Burns Lake kindly served hot chocolate and cookies to all attendees. (Blair McBride photos)

 

Members of the Children’s Peace Choir sing carols at Pioneer Square.

VIDEO: $1M grant allows Victoria Hand Project to offer low-cost prosthetics

