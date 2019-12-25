Christmas season in Burns Lake: ‘It’s been slow for us merchants’

Gift certificate program’s sales decreasing

While a recent survey that involved 52 local businesses suggested a positive outlook in Burns Lake, some businesses are hurting.

Wayne Brown, owner of Process 4 circle arts Gallery, said this Christmas season didn’t generate as many sales compared with previous years.

“It’s been very slow for all of us as merchants,” said Brown. “People aren’t shopping [locally] like they used to.”

Brown said factors such as favourable weather, which allows people to drive to bigger centres to shop, and online shopping have been the biggest obstacles.

“This online shopping has killed retail in small towns,” Brown said. “There are so many Amazon boxes going through that post office, it’s just ridiculous. If things don’t change in five years time, you won’t see small shops.”

Meanwhile campaigns that encourage local shopping have not been enough to turn the tide for small businesses, he said.

One exception, said Brown, was the Plaid Friday event, held on Nov. 29, when his business had 94 people coming in.

“That was a wonderful event, very successful, but other than that it’s been tough,” Brown said.

But not every business in Burns Lake is experiencing a decline in sales.

Greg Brown, owner of the Burns Lake Home Hardware, said the amount of sales this season is comparable to that of last year’s.

Paul Hilliard, owner of Woods n’ Water, said this season’s sales were satisfactory, but that he hasn’t yet compared them with previous years.

The vast majority of businesses (86 per cent) that participated in Burns Lake’s latest Business Walk, conducted between Oct. 24-25, said their operations have been “steady” or “increasing.”

READ MORE: Survey suggests ‘positive outlook’ in Burns Lake

But the sales of local gift certificates, designed to keep shopping dollars in the Lakes District, have taken a hit.

The Burns Lake and District Chamber of Commerce sold $53,584 worth of gift certificates in 2017; $31,600 in 2018; and as of Dec. 17, it has sold $26,435 in 2019, said Randi Amendt, the Chamber’s executive director.

“We have seen a decrease over the last three years and the main reason would be the larger businesses in our community have not been purchasing as many for their employees for the holiday season,” Amendt said, adding that about 75 per cent of gift certificate sales take place during the Christmas season.

Launched in November 2015, the local gift certificates program allows people to shop at 23 different local businesses.

 

Previous story
Restaurant and bar sales dropping in British Columbia

Just Posted

Public safety minister asks RCMP for clarity over Indigenous blockade strategy

The RCMP says The Guardian denied a request for the police force to see the documents

Cash incentive helps Burns Lakers replace wood stoves

Over 100 residents have used rebate program since 2006

Burns Lake track resurfacing a step closer to reality

Regional district commits $40,000 to support the project

Northwest B.C.’s infrastructure needs $1.3 billion: RBA

New analysis to support request for revenue-sharing deal

Local government internships up for grabs in B.C.

The 12-month paid internships start in May

Here comes Santa Claus: Track the jolly old man around the globe this Christmas

NORAD is keeping an eye on the most important man of the night

OUTLOOK 2020: New B.C. rules for environment, Indigenous consultation

Placer mines, work camps have new restrictions on water use

The NBA’s showcase day – Christmas – has arrived

The Raptors have been waiting a long time to be part of NBA Christmas

Taking care of each other is the ‘greatest’ Canadian holiday tradition: Trudeau

In his annual Christmas message, Trudeau says it’s the season for giving

Queen Elizabeth II to admit ‘bumpy’ year in Christmas speech

The pre-recorded message will be broadcast in Britain and the Commonwealth nations

Escape of non-native salmon on B.C. coast puts farm phase-out plan in spotlight

Atlantic salmon can compete with wild Pacific salmon for food and habitat, as well as spread parasites and viruses

Canucks score 3 in third period in 4-2 victory over Edmonton

Rookie sensation Hughes nets winner for Vancouver

Man in Santa hat suspected of robbing Nanaimo bank

RCMP investigating robbery at BMO in Terminal Park on Monday

No tsunami threat after multiple earthquakes off the coast of northern Vancouver Island

No tsunami threat: Emergency Info BC

Most Read