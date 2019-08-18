A demonstrator holds a sign reading “Back away slowly” to encourage other demonstrators to leave, near the Chinese Liaison Office in Hong Kong, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. Protesters turned Hong Kong streets into rivers of umbrellas Sunday as they marched through heavy rain from a packed park and filled a major road in the Chinese territory, where mass pro-democracy demonstrations have become a regular weekend activity this summer. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Chrystia Freeland condemns violence in Hong Kong, backs right to peaceful assembly

There have been months of protests in the semi-autonomous region

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is condemning violence in Hong Kong as tension escalates between pro-democracy protesters and police.

She made the remarks in a joint statement issued Saturday with her counterpart in the European Union, Federica Mogherini.

The statement says that both Canada and the EU support Hong Kong’s “high degree of autonomy” within China, as well as its residents’ right to peaceful assembly.

But they are urging restraint in the wake of “a rising number of unacceptable violent incidents.”

There have been months of protests in the semi-autonomous region as some residents accuse the Communist Party-ruled Chinese government of chipping away at Hong Kong’s democratic rights.

The statement from Freeland and Mogherini calls for “broad-based and inclusive dialogue, involving all key stakeholders.”

READ MORE: Canadians warned to be cautious about travelling to Hong Kong

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
For recent immigrant youngsters, Canadian soccer club provides continuity
Next story
Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson comes out as gay after 40 years

Just Posted

All Nations Driving Academy gets $360K boost from province

Terrace-based driving school bridges gap in services for remote northwest B.C. communities

Skeena Watershed reopened for recreational pink and coho

Four sections and tributaries remain closed

Skeena-Bulkley Valley candidates react to finding Trudeau broke ethics law

The election campaign is heating up before the writ has even dropped

Parking lot rework effort begins

Work is well underway on the Downtown Parking Lot Redevelopment Plan, which… Continue reading

Day at the beach

People young and old flocked to Radley Beach to relax and cool… Continue reading

QUIZ: How much do you remember about Woodstock?

Weekend music festival in Bethel, New York, was held 50 years ago

Duelling protests hit Vancouver’s streets as Hong Kong, China tensions continue

Hundreds of people came out to protest

Advocates ‘internationalize’ the fight to free Raif Badawi from Saudi prison

Raif Badawi was arrested on June 17, 2012, and was later sentenced to 1,000 lashes and 10 years in jail for his online criticism of Saudi clerics

RCMP, search crews hunt for 4-year-old boy missing near Mackenzie

George went missing early Saturday afternoon

Canadian entrepreneurs turning beer byproduct into bread, cookies and profits

Some breweries turn to entrepreneurs looking to turn spent grain into treats for people and their pets

Canada ‘disappointed’ terror suspect’s British citizenship revoked

Jack Letts, who was dubbed “Jihadi Jack” by the U.K. media, has been detained in a Kurdish prison for about two years

Chrystia Freeland condemns violence in Hong Kong, backs right to peaceful assembly

There have been months of protests in the semi-autonomous region

B.C. VIEWS: Log exports and my other errors so far in 2019

Plastic bags, legislature overspending turn out differently

‘It’s just the freedom:’ Paralyzed Broncos player pursuing life on the water

The former Humboldt Broncos goaltender, who started in the net when he was nine, was paralyzed last year

Most Read