Circus skills in Burns Lake

Eric Miller – stage name Eric the Juggler – teaches one of his Circus Club classes inside the Multiplex in Burns Lake, on March 28. “When I put my hat on I become Eric the Juggler”, he said. His student Dylan Stewart, who attends Decker Lake Elementary spins a plate and diabolo, and tries his hand with flower sticks. The Thunder Bay native has been working as a full-time circus performer for five years. In June he will tour across Canada with his company CirqueWorks to entertain crowds as he juggles everything from rubber balls to chainsaws to burning axes. Miller holds the circus skills classes every Thursday from 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. until April 25. (Blair McBride photos)