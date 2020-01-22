Last Citizens of the Decade 2000 to 2009 were Reg and Linda Blackwell. (Submitted photo)

Citizen of the year and decade nominations

This year the Bill Konkin Citizen of the Year Award Committee is accepting nominations for Citizen(s) of the Year 2019 and nominations for Citizen(s) of the Decade 2010 to 2019.

Each year the Bill Konkin Citizen of the Year Award Committee, comprised of former recipients of the award, faces the daunting task of selecting one individual or couple from the nominations received.

This year the committee will also select a Citizen(s) of the Decade. Many volunteers continue to use their time and skills for the benefit of organizations within the community for years or even decades, often for more than one cause. Our last Citizens of the Decade 2000 to 2009 were Reg and Linda Blackwell – very fine examples of committed volunteers.

The annual selection meeting usually has 15 – 20 members present. All nominations are opened, reviewed by the committee as a whole and followed by a secret ballot to select the recipient. Reviewing the nominations is often a humbling experience. The commitment and quality of effort freely given by volunteers in the Lakes District is amazing.

So pay attention to those in our community who freely volunteer exceptional amounts of their own time and energy for the benefit of us all. We know that most contribute without thought of reward or recognition, but it may be nice to acknowledge their efforts. Submit a nomination and let the committee know what they are doing.

To those submitting the nominations. Don’t be discouraged if your candidate didn’t get selected. It is not that we felt they weren’t worthy of the award, it is just that we could only select one. Recipients have often been nominated by more than one person and for more than one year. Continue to submit your nominations if you feel an individual or couple should be recognized for their efforts in our community. Nominators and Nominees will be kept confidential within the Committee.

Living in a small community gives us all the opportunity for meaningful participation. Look around. How many activities and facilities that make our community a better place to live wouldn’t exist if it wasn’t for volunteers? As always, the greatest reward for the volunteers is the knowledge and feeling that you have done your part.

The nomination deadline for both Citizen of the Year and Citizen of the Decade is Feb. 22, 2020.

Look for the ad in Lakes District News in each upcoming issue for the next few weeks.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Province asks health-care staff to be ‘vigilant’ in screening for possible coronavirus cases

Just Posted

B.C. premier talks forestry, service needs with handful of northern mayors in Prince George

Prince George meeting completes premier’s tour of Kitimat, Terrace, Fort St. James and Quesnel

Indigenous LNG supporters chide human rights advocates over pipeline comments

Coastal GasLink has signed agreements with 20 elected First Nation councils along the pipeline’s 670-kilometre path

Regional wood pellet shortage forces rationing

New suppliers being found

Burns Lake splash park one step closer to reality

Outdoor ice rink currently not included in the project

One day hockey tournament in Burns Lake

Burns Lake hosted a initiation one day hockey tournament on Jan. 18.… Continue reading

VIDEO: Nickelback gears up for nostalgia tour

Canadian band joins Stone Temple Pilots for a summer tour that includes just one stop in Canada

Province asks health-care staff to be ‘vigilant’ in screening for possible coronavirus cases

This comes after U.S. health officials confirmed a case of the virus in Washington State

Boy, 13, arrested after alleged assault involving girl at B.C. middle school

Boy alleged to have used ‘inappropriate levels of force’ to injure the girl

Anti-tax group calls for no federal funds for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle while in Canada

Buckingham Palace announced on Saturday that the couple would be giving up public funding

B.C. player becomes only second Canadian to enter Hall of Fame of Baseball

Walker received 76.6 percent of the Baseball Writers of America Association vote

PHOTOS: Heavy snowfall breaks window, causing avalanche into B.C. newsroom office

It was a chaotic start to the week for the Kitimat Northern Sentinel

Canadian law firm launches class action on behalf of Iran flight victims

Flight 752 was shot down by Iran shortly after take off

Mission Hill cellarman fired after mistakenly dumping $162K of wine down the drain

The former employee filed a grievance with the West Kelowna winery but was unsuccesful

Protesters block B.C. government building entrance to support Wet’suwet’en First Nation

A letter with four demands was delivered to the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources

Most Read