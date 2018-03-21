ICBC is trying to make cell phone use as unacceptable as driving drunk.

Clampdown on distracted driving

Cell phones among the top causes of fatalities on the road

Smartphones have become a deadly menace on the road, emerging as the second-biggest cause of motor vehicle fatalities in B.C. and causing an average of 78 deaths annually between 2012 and 2016, according to ICBC.

Distracted driving needs to become less socially acceptable, said Doug MacDonald, ICBC road safety and community coordinator for Northern B.C. He pointed to the ways that attitudes have changed about seat belts, or drinking and driving as examples.

“People have gotten the message over the years,” said MacDonald. “That’s the same sort of message they need to get when it comes to distracted driving.”

MacDonald added that many people convince themselves their behaviour isn’t dangerous, believing that texting is okay on highways when there are few other vehicles around, for example.

But these are dangerous myths, said MacDonald, adding that people who are distracted while operating a vehicle are five times more likely to be involved in a crash.

Distracted driving is a universal problem, but there are aspects of it that are specific to northern or remote areas, including wildlife like moose or deer that might not be noticed until it’s too late. The winding path of Highway 16 through Burns Lake could also create special hazards.

MacDonald noted that smartphones also create distracted pedestrians, meaning that drivers have to be on the lookout for people doing things like crossing the street without looking both ways.

He recommended that drivers take steps such as changing their voicemail when travelling, so that callers know the driver can’t answer the phone, or letting a passenger in the car do the texting. Newer cell phones also have options that block notifications automatically during driving.

Prince George campaign

Sgt. Matthew LaBelle, manager of traffic services for the Prince George RCMP, said drivers using cell phones is a constant problem for his force. “There are people still thinking they can use their cell phones and drive,” said LaBelle. “That can have dire consequences down the line.”

The Prince George RCMP launched their enforcement campaign against distracted driving in February, a month earlier than originally planned, and are continuing the effort until the end of March.

In February, they gave out 46 tickets for using a cell phone while driving. First-time offenders get hit with a $368 fine, along with a four demerit points that add a premium of $175, for a grand total of $543. That amount goes up to $888 for the second offence.

