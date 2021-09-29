cars

Classic car group does toy drive in style

Several cars and motorcycles from the Route 16 Classic car group joined forces on a toy drive from Vanderhoof to Topley, with each driver bringing a toy to donate. The proceeds will will go towards the Topley toy run. The goal was to fill the back of one of the Topley Volunteer Fire Department fire trucks. According to Topley Volunteer Fire Chief Byron Sketchley, they came close to reaching that goal. The group made a stop in Burns Lake to give some of the vehicles a chance to fuel up on the way, convening at the College of New Caledonia parking lot. (Eddie Huband photos/Lakes District News)

 

