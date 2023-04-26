Cleaning up the town

The Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce organized a Pitch-In Day in efforts to help clean up the town. The Pitch-In Day sponsors were: Lakes District Maintenance – Service Area #24 , Village of Burns Lake, Lakeside Multiplex, Woods N’ Water and RBC. Over 23 people took part. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)
