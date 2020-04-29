Cleaning up trash to help local pets in need

Lakes Animal Friendship Society volunteers have been tackling the trash along Highway 35. The funds raised from Lakes District Maintenance will go to programs that keep Burns Lake and area pets and their families happy and healthy. LDM has a program in place where groups and/or students sign up for highway clean up on some of our roads in the spring. There are set rates applied for each kilometre of road. (Submitted photo)



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.