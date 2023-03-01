A protester can be seen in front of a pink-tusked mammoth on display inside the Royal B.C. Museum in Victoria. (On2Ottawa/Twitter)

A protester can be seen in front of a pink-tusked mammoth on display inside the Royal B.C. Museum in Victoria. (On2Ottawa/Twitter)

Climate protester paints Royal B.C. Museum’s iconic mammoth

On2Ottawa campaign looking to pressure federal government on climate action

Woolly, the iconic mammoth display inside the Royal B.C. Museum, was the backdrop for a climate protester in Victoria on Wednesday.

A video circulating on social media shows a protester making a statement in front of the display on March 1, with pink paint visible on the mammoth.

The group On2Ottawa is taking credit for the statement, stating on Twitter it is the announcement of the On2Ottawa campaign, intended to mobilize Canadians to go to Ottawa to press the federal government to form a citizens’ assembly on the climate crisis.

While the audio was not working in the original post, the video was reposted with a protester identified only as Laura stating the group has given a one- to two-year timeline for the formation of the citizens’ assembly.

In a statement, the museum said the incident took place at approximately 11 a.m. An activist applied pink paint to the mammoth’s tusks before being reprimanded by museum security. The Victoria Police Department was called and took the activists into custody.

“Museum staff members from the exhibitions and conservation teams successfully cleaned off the water-soluble paint from the entire diorama. There was no permanent damage to Woolly, who has been a favourite for visitors to the museum for over 40 years, and the exhibition was reopened within 90 minutes.”

Three people were arrested, according to a statement from VicPD.

ALSO READ: Province cancels controversial $789M Royal B.C. Museum rebuild

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

protest

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Chasing Horse pleads not guilty in Nevada sex abuse case
Next story
6 current, former Nelson police officers face discipline in racism case

Just Posted

Minister of Finance Katrine Conroy tables her first budget in the legislative assembly at legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
What you need to know about the B.C. government’s 2023 budget

An anonymous article titled “Treasure Hunt for Coastal Gaslink” claims sections of the Coastal GasLink pipeline were vandalized to delay construction. (Screenshot)
‘Trend of escalating violence’: Coastal GasLink decries pipeline sabotage claims on anarchist site

Mountain biking in Burns Lake. (File photo)
Nechako-Kitamaat Development Fund Grants $22,000 for three projects in Burns Lake

Women’s Missionary Service Hospital, 1932 Burns Lake Hospital This hospital was built in 1931 by Mrs. Gordon of the Women’s Missionary Society of the United Church of Canada and officially opened in 1932. Originally it was suggested to be named the Laura Gordon Hospital in her honour, she was grateful but preferred it to be known as the Burns Lake Hospital. It was once the largest and finest public building between Prince George and Prince Rupert. Today, surviving the changes of the last 100 years it continues to be a steadfast building in the downtown core as Burns Lake Native Development. Each week Lakes District News in conjunction with the centennial committee will be publishing a retro photo. The Burns Lake Centennial celebration will take place Aug. 17 – 20. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)
Way Back Wednesday