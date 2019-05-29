Climate strike in Burns Lake

Burns Lake residents stage a climate strike on the corner of Government Street and 3rd Avenue on May 24. The protest, held to raise awareness of climate change and the risks posed by greenhouse gas emissions coincides with thousands of others around the world on the same day. Tens of thousands of students worldwide walked out of class as part of the event. (Blair McBride photos)
- Search
- Home
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Subscription
- Sports
- Trending Now
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us