Clive and Julie Harrison

Julie Harrison and Clive the therapy dog patiently waited for children and visitors at the Burns Lake Public Library on Oct. 4. Harrison runs a program by giving therapy through Clive called The Roving Therapy Dog. She and Clive will be at the library on every Wednesdays from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. She is also going to reach out to the schools to have Clive go and visit the local students. (Saddman Zaman photo/Lakes District News)
