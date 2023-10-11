Julie Harrison and Clive the therapy dog patiently waiting for children and visitors at the Burns Lake Public Library in Burns Lake on Oct. 4. Harrison runs her own business by giving therapy through Clive which is called The Roving Therapy Dog. She and Clive will be at the library on every Wednesdays from 3.15 to 4.15 p.m. She is also going to reach out the schools for having Clive play with the students. (Saddman Zaman photo/Lakes District News)

Clive and Julie Harrison

Julie Harrison and Clive the therapy dog patiently waited for children and visitors at the Burns Lake Public Library on Oct. 4. Harrison runs a program by giving therapy through Clive called The Roving Therapy Dog. She and Clive will be at the library on every Wednesdays from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. She is also going to reach out to the schools to have Clive go and visit the local students. (Saddman Zaman photo/Lakes District News)

Previous story
PODCAST: Wolfgang Depner reports from the B.C legislature

Just Posted

(Left-Right) Randi Mondor, Health Services Manager, Carrier Sekani Family Services, Toni Carlton, Provincial Director for Community, Culture and Connection, Foundry, Heather Nooski, Councillor, Wet’suwet’en First Nation, Wesley Sam, Chief, Ts’il Kaz Koh First Nation, Corrina Leween, Board President, CSFS and Chief, Cheslatta Carrier Nation, Henry Wiebe, Mayor, Village of Burns Lake and Jaden West, youth representative at the Foundry in Burns Lake on Oct. 6. (Saddman Zaman photo/Lakes District News)
Foundry Burns Lake commemoration

Nate Giede Constituency Assistant to Nechako Lakes MLA John Rustad placed a pop-up office inside Lakeview Mall at Burns Lake on Oct. 5. MLA Rustad is currently fighting the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia in Victoria. (Saddman Zaman photo/Lakes District News)
Pop-up constituency office

Museum society planning spooky Halloween event at the Lakes District Museum in Buns Lake on Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (Michael Riis-Christianson Illustration/Lakes District News)
Museum society planning spooky Halloween event

Coastal GasLink will soon start the Segundo Lake Compressor Station’s Phase 2. (File photo/Lakes District News)
Segundo Lake Compressor Station will increase natural gas capacity