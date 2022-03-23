Clive the dog returns to Burns Lake Public Library

Clive the emotional support dog stopped by the Burns Lake Public Library to hang out with local kids as well as library staff. Clive will be making weekly appearances at the library every Tuesday from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. This program was run last year at the library, and has been brought back this spring. No registration is needed to come hang out with Clive, and kids between ages 6-18 are welcome. (Eddie Huband photos/Lakes District News)