CN close to Fraser Canyon reopening, Highway 1 access target mid-January

B.C.’s Highway 1 is open as far as Hope and work continues to reopen the heavily damaged Fraser Canyon portion to the north, Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said Friday.

CP Rail reopened its line through the canyon on Tuesday and a temporary structure is being put in place at Tank Hill where a detour has been put in place. He said the CN line through the canyon is expected to be back in service soon.

“Temporary repairs are underway at Jackass Mountain,” Fleming said at a briefing Nov. 26. “Work is underway where a large section of two-lane road was completely wiped out in a landslide. At Tank Hill we’re working collaboratively with CP Rail to build a temporary detour where a landslide sheared off about 70 metres of two-lane road and damaged the railway.”

Highway 7 has been reopened to commercial trucks and residents only, and along with Highway 1 access to Hope has provided an essential supply lines in the wake of the flooding. Highway 1 is not subject to a travel order but is single-lane only at Bridal Falls, and Fleming said only essential travel should be attempted.

more to come…

