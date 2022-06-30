CN Rail is investigating the cause of a derailment that took place near Fraser Lake on June 29, 2022. (CN Rail photo)

CN investigating derailment near Fraser Lake

No danger to public or injuries reported in June 29 derailment

CN Rail is investigating a train derailment that took place near Fraser Lake on June 29.

A railcar derailed in an upright position, said a CN Rail spokesperson in an email statement.

“CN crews responded to a minor incident approximately 2 miles east of the Village of Fraser Lake, BC, which occurred Wednesday morning,” they said.

The cause of the derailment remains unclear at this time and is under investigation.

There was no danger to public safety as there are no fires, leaks or injuries and tracks have re-opened, said the rail company.

