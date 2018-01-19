CN train derails near New Hazelton

The incident involving 27 cars pulled by a westbound coal train happened at about 8 a.m. last Friday. (Kirby Muldoe photo)

Crews responded to a train derailment involving several cars near New Hazelton last Friday.

The incident involving 27 cars pulled by a westbound coal train happened at about 8 a.m. A CN spokesperson said in an email that there were no reports of injuries and no dangerous goods involved.

She added that emergency response crews and environmental teams were responding to assess the situation and begin a clean-up.

The derailment happened near the Hwy. 16 overpass, but no crossings were blocked. The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

On Dec. 8, 2017, another CN train derailed about 50 km north of Smithers. There were no injuries. According to CN, the multiple cars that were derailed were empty, and there were no spills or environmental issues.

READ MORE: CN train derails north of Smithers

@flavio_nienow

newsroom@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.