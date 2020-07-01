CNC Burns Lake campus produces eight nurses from their Practical Nursing program

The campus hosts a mini-celebration for the graduating nurses

The College of New Caledonia’s (CNC) Burns Lake campus have eight nurses graduating from its Practical Nursing (PN) program this year.

Due to Covid, the graduation celebration that would’ve been hosted at the main campus in Prince George, was moved to a virtual celebration held on June 25. The Burns Lake campus however decided to do a small celebration for the occasion on June 23.

The campus invited the nurses to collect their graduation caps and goodies, had a photo-op with some balloons and pom-poms and even did a drive-through town parade. Corrine George, the regional principal of CNC’s Burns Lake campus congratulated the nurses and said that, “The community has just gained some incredible, amazing practical nurses.”

Christie Barnhart who is already working at The Pines, a long-term care facility said, “It was a long, long road but now it all seems like it barely passed. But I am relieved, I am happy to be working.”

Waverly Riis-Christensen, who is also already working in a hospital in Smithers expressed her relief and said, “I am feeling very happy, definitely worth it and just happy that we made it through.”

Deonne Wright who plans to work locally either in Vanderhoof, Smithers or Burns Lake also expressed her excitement over completing the program. “I am feeling very proud that we all made it and successfully passed the course; because we put a lot of hard work into it,” she said, a sentiment that was echoed by her fellow classmate Shannon Adams, who will also be working locally as she wants to stick to living in the North.

Linda Schmidt who was born and raised in Burns Lake plans to stick around the town as well. “It is great that we had the opportunity to do this in our own hometown. I plan to stick around and give back to the community that has given so much to me,” she said.

Of the eight graduating nurses, only five were able to attend this celebration however, the staff and the support staff at the CNC Burns Lake campus were all present to celebrate with them.

“We are absolutely thrilled for the practical nurse students… first practical nurse program ever in Burns Lake. I am just really am proud of these ladies and I wish them best for their future endeavors,” said George.

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Graduation 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Controversy over MLAs buying ads in B.C. magazine that opposes trans rights
Next story
River centre says heavy rains could bring flooding to central, northeastern B.C.

Just Posted

QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Canada to the test

How much do you know about our country?

CNC Burns Lake campus produces eight nurses from their Practical Nursing program

The campus hosts a mini-celebration for the graduating nurses

The family of geese floating over Tchesinkut Lake

A Burns Lake local Diane Killman shared this photo of a geese… Continue reading

Burns Lake Unit Crew organizing “Cords of Pine Giveaway”

Proceeds to go to We Haul 2 Play

Lucas Philips named the Youth Citizen of the year in Burns Lake

Lucas Phillips has been awarded the Burn Lake Rotary club’s Bill Gilgan… Continue reading

‘This year is unlike any other’: Trudeau delivers Canada day address

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and the Prime Minister release video celebrating the national holiday

‘A little bit scary for everybody’: Air passengers wary as new rules take effect

Masks or face coverings have been mandatory on flights since April 20

VIDEO: Prince William and Kate chat with B.C. hospital staff about COVID-19

Seven-minute video posted to Youtube on Canada Day

River centre says heavy rains could bring flooding to central, northeastern B.C.

Water levels are already unusually high and river banks can be extremely unstable

Controversy over MLAs buying ads in B.C. magazine that opposes trans rights

Reaction was quick, and negative

B.C. reports 12 new COVID-19 cases as officials urge caution for Canada Day

There are 18 patients is hospital and four are in ICU

Canada extends travel ban for non-U.S. foreign travellers to July 31

Ban is separate from that which prevents U.S-Canada border crossings

RCMP patrol of smokehouse sparks concerns by Wet’suwet’en hereditary leader

Hereditary Chief Woos says he is feeling uneasy after RCMP attended the smokehouse with rifles

Poll suggests many likely to find way to celebrate Canada Day despite pandemic

For 42 per cent of those polled, this Canada Day will be no different than any other

Most Read