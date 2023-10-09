CNC classes unaffected as job action gets underway at six campuses

College of New Caledonia and its faculty association are still negotiating, but job action has ensued on the part of FACNC.

Classes at CNC are expected to continue as job action commences.

Mark Karjaluoto, executive director of marketing and communications for the College of New Caledonia, said despite job action escalating over the Thanksgiving long weekend, it would not yet impact classes.

“On Thursday October 5th, the Faculty Association of CNC (FACNC) provided 72 hours strike notice to CNC. Since then, negotiations have continued,” said Karjaluoto.

“On Monday October 9th, the FACNC notified CNC that it will not be setting up picket lines on Tuesday morning. Instead, they will be proceeding with a work-to-rule action. This will begin on Tuesday, October 10th at 8 a.m.”

Karjaluoto explained that “A work to rule is generally defined as an action in which employees perform their duties strictly to the letter of their contract. This means that any impacts on classes and services provided by faculty will be minor.”

He said both parties have expressed “a firm desire and commitment to reach a mutually agreeable and equitable conclusion to collective bargaining.”

The college and the faculty association are scheduled to continue bargaining with the mediator “to reach a collective agreement that works for both the employees and the college in support of our mutual desire to serve the needs of the students.”

According to FACNC’s website, they represent about 400 faculty members. They are members of the Federation of Post-Secondary Educators of BC Local 3. Their website had not recently been updated, however.

Through the North Central Labour Council of BC, FACNC did issue a statement that said, “We are still at the table in discussions with the employer and hope that sufficient pressure is being put on them that we can get to a settlement this week without having to further escalate job action.”

The CNC Students’ Union responded that they are “aware of the Faculty Association of CNC (FACNC)’s recent motion for Job Action. As of right now, this means that instructors will continue to hold classes, mark assignments and attend office hours. Instructors will, however, cease to do voluntary work such as sit on committees and assist with clubs.”

They pledged to continue monitoring the situation and updating students as promptly as possible.

“We understand the concerns and implications this may have within our membership. Please be assured that we are closely monitoring the situation. Our primary concern is the well-being and academic progress of our students,” the student union statement said.

