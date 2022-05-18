CNC, Lakes District campus recognizes Moose Hide Campaign

CNC, Lakes District campus held a Moose Hide Campaign Day on May 12 to promote the end of violence against women and children. Staff and community members, including Burns Lake RCMP, took a short walk through Burns Lake starting in front of CNC. A community BBQ of Elk, buffalo and beef burgers with a bannock bun compliments of CNC was offered after the walk. Later guest speakers, Brenda Wilson and Teddy Antoine spoke on behalf of Brenda’s sister, Ramona Wilson, who was missing and then found murdered in 1994 on the Highway of Tears. The Moose Hide Campaign is a grassroots movement of Indigenous and non-Indigenous men and boys who are standing up against violence towards women and children. Wearing a moose hide signifies a commitment to honour, respect and protect women and children and to work together with other men and boys to end violence. (Laura Blackwell photos/Lakes District News)