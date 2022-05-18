Moose Hide Campaign at CNC (Laura Blackwell photo/Lakes District News)

CNC, Lakes District campus recognizes Moose Hide Campaign

CNC, Lakes District campus held a Moose Hide Campaign Day on May 12 to promote the end of violence against women and children. Staff and community members, including Burns Lake RCMP, took a short walk through Burns Lake starting in front of CNC. A community BBQ of Elk, buffalo and beef burgers with a bannock bun compliments of CNC was offered after the walk. Later guest speakers, Brenda Wilson and Teddy Antoine spoke on behalf of Brenda’s sister, Ramona Wilson, who was missing and then found murdered in 1994 on the Highway of Tears. The Moose Hide Campaign is a grassroots movement of Indigenous and non-Indigenous men and boys who are standing up against violence towards women and children. Wearing a moose hide signifies a commitment to honour, respect and protect women and children and to work together with other men and boys to end violence. (Laura Blackwell photos/Lakes District News)

 

Moose Hide Campaign at CNC (Laura Blackwell photo/Lakes District News)

Moose Hide Campaign at CNC (Laura Blackwell photo/Lakes District News)

Moose Hide Campaign at CNC (Laura Blackwell photo/Lakes District News)

Moose Hide Campaign at CNC (Laura Blackwell photo/Lakes District News)

Previous story
Don’t fall for it: Scam alert at Vanderhoof Air Show

Just Posted

The Village of Queen Charlotte offices. (Haida Gwaii Observer file photo)
Village of Queen Charlotte votes to restore ancestral Haida name

The Ruby Princess docked at the Prince Rupert Cruise Ship Terminal on May 17. (Melissa Ash/The Northern View)
First cruise ship in two years docks in Prince Rupert

Burns Lake paramedic Vivian, community paramedic Guy Epkens-Shaffer and Burns Lake paramedic Andrew. Laura Blackwell photo/Lakes District News)
Burns Lake community paramedic

Members of the Young Rangers Band on Deadman’s Island with their leader, William “Bill” Saunders of Palling [~1940]. (Lakes District Museum photo/Lakes District News)
Deadman’s Island on Burns Lake