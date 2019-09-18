The Burns Lake village council agreed to give a 10 per cent discount on memberships at the Lakeside Multiplex for College of New Caledonia students. (Blair McBride photo)

CNC students get fee cut at Multiplex

The Burns Lake village council agreed at its Sept. 10 meeting to give students at the College of New Caledonia (CNC) a 10 per cent discount on memberships at the Lakeside Multiplex.

The move comes in response to a letter from Shelby Payne, CNC Marketing and Student Recruitment Officer in which she said CNC’s local campus lacks “a well-rounded fitness facility on campus and [we] would love to encourage students to take on a more active lifestyle through the wonderful facilities at the Lakeside Multiplex.”

Payne added that the campus’ Burns Lake Student Discount Program has been inactive for five years and in bringing the program back, it is hoped student life can become more lively and more local businesses can be supported.

In discussing CNC’s request for the 10 per cent discount, Lewis Jones, Director of Recreation said it would increase membership at the Multiplex and remove some financial barriers for students.

The council discussed extending the discount to Lakes District Secondary School students as well, but it was noted that they already receive a 20 per cent reduction off the adult rate.

A one month pass for adults is $44 and for youth $35. CNC students would pay $39.60 for a one month pass under the new discount.

Last April the village removed the dual membership fee structure at the Multiplex that charged non-residents 25 per cent more than residents.

Blair McBride
Multimedia reporter
