The Burns Lake campus has been open for students throughout the pandemic for support services like library usage, computer labs, etc. (Priyanka Ketkar photo)

CNC’s Burns Lake campus to remain online this Fall

Services like library, computer labs will continue to stay open for students

College of New Caledonia’s (CNC) Lakes District campus in Burns Lake will be moving to online instruction for most of its programs.

Even though K- 12 students are going back to school this month for in-class instructions, the same is not being followed by colleges. CNC would be offering most of its classes and programs online to students for all campuses, including the Lakes District campus.

“There will be things like the pro cook going on on site and as well, there is a whole variety of continuing education activities. But like with most of our campuses, the overwhelming bulk of our programs have moved to an online format during the Covid pandemic,” said Dr. Chad Thompson, CNC’s vice president academic, adding that one of the unexpected advantages of this is that “students in Burns Lake now have the choice of a huge number of courses across all campuses, that they usually would have to access face-to-face on the campus itself.”

The Indigenous Pro Cook program, is ITA approved and is set to be offered this Fall, along with Early Childhood Care and Learning. This will be the only program for now, that would be offered in person, on campus.

“Early Childhood Care Learning will be starting up as a primarily online program for students in the Lakes District campus as well as the other campuses,” he said.

While the college campus will continue to remain closed for most courses, the continuing activities and short term courses would continue to be conducted on campus. The campus will also continue allow access to students for the computer labs and the library.

RELATED: CNC Lakes District lays off Academic Upgrading faculty

“The students need to make sure they comply with our safety plan which really means maintaining physical distance, observing good hand hygiene; and we strongly recommend wearing protective face mask. But yes, students will continue to have access to the campus for the educational support they require,” said Thompson.

The college is however unsure of how long the online programming would last and they are yet to decided whether it would be just for the Fall or would continue throughout the academic year. Thompson said that CNC would continue to monitor how the pandemic progresses, will take student feedback into consideration and see what their needs are and would also heavily rely on the directives from the provincial health authorities. However, until they have a clear picture of things, the college will continue to offer most of its programs and courses online.

“It is very unusual obviously. We are a community college and seeing the students is what makes it so wonderful. So it is a very big change to not have students all on campus but obviously at this time it is a necessary change and we don’t want to put the health and well-being of students and staff in jeopardy in any way so we will definitely miss our interactions with students directly and we hope that we will be able to return to that at some point,” said Thompson.

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadians maintain strong trust in doctors and scientists during pandemic

Just Posted

Gemma Elliott’s solo art show at the Lakes District Museum and Gallery in September

Admission to the museum is by donation

Patient transfers continue leaving Northern communities vulnerable

Changes to contracts, additional vehicles are some of the solutions from BC Ambulances

August numbers close to last year’s for Burns Lake Visitor Centre

Covid affects local tourism

Culvert installation at the Granisle Connector might cause up to 1.5 hours traffic delays

The work is expected to go on until Sept. 11.

Rotary donates $250 to Lakes Animal Friendship Society

Lakes Animal Friendship Society received $250

B.C. records 429 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths over Labour Day long weekend

Nearly 1,400 active cases in B.C., more than 3,000 under public health monitoring

‘We want him back’: Canucks trying to re-sign goalie Jacob Markstrom

Vancouver GM Jim Benning has long list of NHL off-season tasks

‘It’s all the worst things rolled into one’: B.C. woman advocates for awareness, funds for Huntington’s disease

The virtual BC Walk for Huntington Disease is set for Sept. 13.

B.C. to shut down nightclubs, banquet halls; limit late-night alcohol sales at bars

Dr. Bonnie Henry said risk of going to nightclubs is too great

Study shows fewer than 1 per cent Canadian blood donors had COVID antibodies

Researchers say antibodies indicate past infection

Farmers call on B.C. NDP to allow more housing, business

Secondary homes, restaurants, rentals can keep farms viable

Abbotsford’s pink-haired pitching phenom throws 83 mph fastball

Baseball prodigy Raine Padgham records impressive throwing speed at recent Baseball BC camp

Criminality involved in Fort St. James man’s disappearance: BC RCMP

William Leonard Price was last seen on Aug. 29.

Green party leadership race nearly doubles party membership numbers

Party officials say the Greens added 15,000 new people to their membership list during the campaign

Most Read