Coastal GasLink announces nearing 70 per cent completion

Section 6, stretched from south of Burns Lake to south of Houston, for which Michels Canada is the prime contractor, currently has 469 workers at 7 Mile Lodge. (File photo/Lakes District News)

After completing two sections, Coastal GasLink (CGL) has now reached close to 70 per cent completion, announced the pipeline company through their August update.

Two sections of the pipeline, section 1 and 4 were completed 100 per cent earlier this year in April and the pipeline has now announced that they have achieved nearly 70 per cent completion across all its remaining sections. As of now, the pipeline has achieved 69 per cent overall completion and 62.8 per cent construction completion.

The month also marks peak workforce numbers, with 5,706 workers across the project route as of July 31, 2022.

Section 5, stretched from North Vanderhoof to the south of Burns Lake, for which Nadleh-Macro is the prime contractor, currently has 373 workers at the Little Rock Lake Lodge. This section has 43.9 per cent pipe installed, including activities from stringing through to backfilling.

Some of the activities that the workers on this section will undertake in the coming days are ESC monitoring and maintenance, completing Hwy 16/CN Rail, Stern Creek and Ormond Creek trenchless crossings, completing civil works and stringing across the construction corridor and continuing open cut water crossings and mainline bending, continuing with mainline welding, coating, ditching, lowering and backfill east of Fraser Cliffs and grading and access activities as well as starting trenchless boring activities at Fraser Cliffs.

Section 6, stretched from south of Burns Lake to south of Houston, for which Michels Canada is the prime contractor, currently has 469 workers at 7 Mile Lodge. This section has 32.4 per cent pipeline installed and 84.7 per cent of grading completed.

Section 6 workforce will continue to mobilize mainline crews for coating, blasting, trenching, lowering-in and backfilling. The upcoming work on this section will also include finalizing revised prime contractor schedule, commencing blasting activities, beginning pre-planning for hydrotest activities, and so on.

According to CGL’s Aug. 26 Construction Update, July marked an exciting month as the Wilde Lake Compressor Station surpassed 90 per cent overall completion and Groundbirch Connector, the “beating heart” of the pipeline achieved 100 per cent completion. Currently, final clean-up and reclamation activities remain ongoing to ensure the pipeline footprint is properly restored, as per the August update.