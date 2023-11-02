Coastal GasLink asks for land use support from RDBN

Coastal GasLink’s 7 Mile Lodge is being demobilized, and the land reclamation will soon begin. (File photo/Lakes District News)

Coastal GasLink has asked for land use support from the Regional District of Bulkley Nechako (RDBN) for its Segundo Lake compressor plant.

The request came at the RDBN board’s meeting Oct. 26.

Nicole Stuckert, CGL’s team lead on land for B.C. projects said approximately six to ten hectares of land for workforce accommodations and six hectares of temporary workspace to support the construction of this compressor — one of four to be built along the pipeline’s 670-kilometre route — are required.

The Segundo Lake compressor plant is to be built between Burns Lake and Fraser Lake.

She said the 16 hectares are necessary for safe and efficient project execution and to allow for sufficient accommodations for workers and space for equipment.

Natasha Westover, public affairs manager from CGL, said the purpose of the compressor plant was to re-pressurize the flow of natural gas along the pipeline in specific locations when the pressure drops due to friction.

In order to aid their land use decision, Mark Parker, chair of the RDBN board, asked the representatives of CGL if the company would develop infrastructure for broadband internet and traffic right-of-ways on highways, and make some investments in the Northwest Invasive Plant Council.

He would also appreciate it if CGL could persuade 45 medical professionals out of the current 90 to stay behind.

Ian McLeod, senior community and socio-economic advisor for CGL noted that their projects have an agreement with ‘International SOS,’ which provides paramedics and nurse practitioners at their lodges.

“So, as of summer 2023, we had 90 medical personnel available to assess and advise project employees. We also liaise with Northern Health to ensure and manage local health care facilities.”

McLeod also mentioned that Northern Health has already requested to increase the availability of nurse practitioners, and CGL created a 24-hour availability at the Huckleberry work camp and 7 Mile Lodge.

Tanner Moulton, public affairs advisor of TC Energy (CGL’s parent company) addressed the invasive plant issue.

“Absolutely deja vu, I think we’ve had this conversation in the earlier days of the project,” he said. “So, I had the pleasure of working with the Northwest Invasive Plant Council years ago, and they’ve been engaged in our project as well. We’re happy to restart those conversations again.”

Parker also has concerns about the final investment decision by the project for the Segundo Lake compressor station. He questioned what might change that final investment decision after the board spent a year and a half going through the process of providing the land.

Stuckert said LNG Canada decides how the project proceeds and provides details on final investment decisions.

“So right now, we’ve been given the go-ahead to get all the permits in place and be ready,” Stuckert said.

“If something didn’t happen, we would have a significant strategy to do our engagement and cancel things or go through those processes at that time. Still, we’re very positive and hopeful about how things are going.”

Moulton also mentioned that the first phase of 7 Mile Lodge’s demobilization has begun, and the land reclamation process will soon begin.

After the presentation, the board said it appreciated the updates, but it is not ready to make a decision on providing the land.