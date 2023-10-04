Coastal GasLink begins decommissioning of Burns Lake work camp

CGL stated the pipeline operation is now over 94 per cent complete

Coastal GasLink and Michels Canada [one of CGL’s pipeline contractors] held an event for the community on Sept. 27 at Spirit Square in Burns Lake.

The event was celebrated with presentations from CGL, Michels, First Nation chiefs and other dignitaries.

“The project overall has reached over 94 per cent complete,” said CGL vice president Blaine Trout during a community event in Burns Lake Sept. 27. “We’re looking at section by section as works are being completed. We are also readying the right of way for the winter and ultimately for next spring. Next summer, we’ll come back and there’ll be some final reclamation work to be done on the pipeline.”

Coastal GasLink (CGL) and Michels Canada is demobilizing the 7 Mile Lodge as construction activities are ramping down in the area.

The summer wildfires delayed the demobilization as the lodge provided critical housing to firefighters.

“We are honoured to play a part in supporting B.C.’s wildfire response,” said a media spokesperson from CGL.

Demobilization of the 7 Mile Lodge is expected to conclude in November.

It will be carried out with environmental measures in place to protect the site through the upcoming winter and spring seasons.

Following next year’s spring melt season, work will take place to reclaim the site to match the surrounding environment. This includes activities such as re-contouring the land and reestablishing natural drainage.

“To the west, Huckleberry Lodge continues to operate safely as we wrap up pipe installation in the area,” said a media spokesperson from CGL.

The demobilization of 7 Mile Lodge will not significantly change the number of workers living at Huckleberry Lodge.

CGL stated they are on track for mechanical completion of the pipeline by the end of the year.

The commissioning and clean-up work will continue into 2024.

“We’ll continue to have prime contractors help us execute the final cleanup work into next year. We’ll continue to have our commitment to having Indigenous and local contractors help us complete that work,” said Trout.

With construction nearing completion, the company is proud of this project according to Michael’s Canada project director John Hunt.

“I think the the team has done their absolute best to be safe, and protect the environment,” he said. “We’ve gone above and beyond to look after our crews. The project itself is rare to come by. CGL calls it to legacy-type project, so you want to do your best. We believe, we’ve done that in the last 15 months, and got one more month to go. Then we’re gonna do our best to finish it up.”