Coastal GasLink safety meeting

Coastal GasLink (CGL) held a routine and regularly scheduled safety meeting in Burns Lake on Jan. 14. CGL rented the gymnasium at the Island Gospel church. In attendance was the Coastal GasLink’s contracting crews for Section 6 (Burns Lake area) of the pipeline. (Laura Blackwell photo)
- Search
- Home
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Subscription
- Sports
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map