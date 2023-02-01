coffee house

Coffee house jamming

The Burns Lake Coffee House held their first jammin’ evening, it was a great success with 12 performers. It was held at the library at LDSS. Kevin Derksen one of the organizers said, “The coffee house went great. We had to get more chairs a couple of times, somewhere between 50 and 60 people attended. We had a really wide variety of performers and it was very well received and well attended, very supportive audience. We will definitely be continuing monthly, the next coffeehouses will be Feb. 17, March 17, April 21, May 19, June 16. Admission is by donation and for more info check out their Facebook page.(Ted Douglas photos/Lakes District News)

 

