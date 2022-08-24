Coldest winter yet; predicts Farmers’ Almanac

B.C. to see rainy, cold conditions, slightly better than the rest of Canada

While much of the province is still in the grasp of a heat wave, the Farmers’ Almanac has already released its winter predictions for the 2022-23 winter for Canada.

According to the Farmers’ Almanac, this year Canadians will see one of the coldest winters to date.

The Almanac forecasts frigid temperatures that will flow into many areas—especially across the Rockies and Prairies and claims that during the month of January, Canadians might see one of the coldest arctic outbreaks in recent years with temperatures reaching as low as -20 to -40°C.

The Farmers’ Almanac has been providing weather forecasts for Canada and the U.S. since 1818 and this year’s predictions are warning readers that this winter will be filled with plenty of shaking, shivering, and shovelling.

However, B.C. won’t be hit as badly as the rest of the country. According to the long-range weather forecaster, “British Columbia should see about an average amount of winter precipitation, but with brisk temperatures, skiing should be decent this upcoming season.”

While December is expected to start out with a mild winter at first, the almanac is expecting stormy weather by mid-December well into Christmas, until the weather starts improving by New Year. However, the Almanac predicts rainy, cold months in the new year, well till the end of March 2023.

Since winter is still four months away, the Accuweather winter forecast has not yet been released and those British Columbians who rely on Accuweather’s forecast will have to wait a little bit longer.