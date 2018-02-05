College of New Caledonia hosts budget consultation through DDI technology

Burns Lake residents had a chance to lend their voice to the College of New Caledonia’s (CNC) 2018-19 budget talks during a consultation session last week. Each of CNC’s six campuses were set up to host one unified public budget session through digital delivery instruction technology (DDI). “DDI has proven to be a highly innovated and successful method of instruction,” said CNC president Henry Reiser. “The success of this year’s public budget consultation session has once again demonstrated the potential of this technology. Our budget isn’t finalized until we have heard from all our stakeholders and the public is an essential part of that process.”(Flavio Nienow photo)

 

