College of New Caledonia’s Quesnel Campus. (Photo courtesy of Mike Seehagel)

College of New Caledonia’s Quesnel Campus. (Photo courtesy of Mike Seehagel)

College staff reach tentative deal with College of New Caledonia

Faculty and CNC labour peace for 540 staff at six campuses in central B.C.

The College of New Caledonia has reached a tentative agreement with the Faculty Association of CNC (FACNC) representing instructional staff.

It covers approximately 540 faculty members across the college’s six campuses in Burns Lake, Fort St. James, Mackenzie, Prince George, Quesnel, and Vanderhoof.

Details about the agreement will be available pending ratification by FACNC members.

CNC is pleased to have reached a tentative collective agreement while ensuring there was no disruption to the services provided to the CNC students.

Currently, just over 390,000 people are covered by tentative and ratified agreements settled under the B.C. government’s Shared Recovery Mandate – which is about 97 per cent of unionized employees in the provincial public sector.

On Oct. 5, FACNC served 72 hours strike notice, but instead of closing classrooms behind picket lines, they engaged in a work-to-rule campaign starting Oct. 10 while the two sides remained at the bargaining table with the help of a mediator.

Through the North Central Labour Council (NCLC) of BC, the faculty association was acknowledged for their choice to take job action that did not cost core service to the students.

“NCLC would like to congratulate the Faculty Association of CNC on reaching a tentative agreement. Your dedication to your members was evident through your hard fight. Thank you CUPE 4951 and the student union for their solidarity,” said a social media message from the council.

READ MORE: CNC classes unaffected as job action gets underway at six campuses

READ MORE: Quesnel CNC student wins at Western Canadian Business Competition

CaribooCollege

Previous story
Community conversation in Burns Lake
Next story
Biden pledges solidarity with Israelis and suggests ‘other team’ to blame for Gaza hospital blast

Just Posted

(L-R) Dolores Funk, Jack Brown, Greg Brown, Heidi Grant, Norn Synotte, Lynn Synotte, and Nathan Way of the Rotary Club members attending the burial of the time capsule which will be dug up and opened at the next 125 Annivesary of the Village of Burns Lake on 2048 celebration at the Rotary Park in Burns Lake on Oct. 14. (Saddman Zaman photo/Lakes District News)
Time capsule buried

The Northern Interior Rural Division of Family Practice is coming up with a new recruiting program to attract more nurses, physicians and other health care practitioners to northern rural and First Nations communities. (File photo/Lakes District News)
Northern Interior Royal Division of Family Practice

College of New Caledonia CNC
College staff reach tentative deal with College of New Caledonia

Members of the Gitxsan Huwilp Government march down Vancouver streets in protest of the RCMP’s C-IRG program (Gitxsan Photo Upload)
Gitxsan chiefs call for ban of RCMP Community-Industry Response Group