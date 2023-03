Incident happened in the early afternoon of Feb. 23

Burns Lake RCMP have confirmed that a man was killed at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Feb. 23 after being struck by a train at the crossing near Superior Propane.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the 20-year-old man who was a resident of Burns Lake continues.

Police did call the provincial coroners service and a coroner, by phone, authorized the removal of the man from the scene.