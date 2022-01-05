winner

Colouring contest winners

Hailee Makowichuk, pictured here, was the category three winner of the Burns Lake District and Chamber of Commerce colouring contest, sponsored by Bulkley Valley Credit Union along with Pacific Atlantic Pipeline Construction. The other two category winners were Nathaniel Labourcane and Zach Wiebe. For their efforts, each winner received a $50 gift certificate to the Burns Lake District and Chamber of Commerce. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)

