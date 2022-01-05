Come cross country ski in Burns Lake

ski

The G2 trail grooming machine G2 was taken out on Dec. 11 to groom several trails. The main trail out to cedar has been groomed up nicely and has tracks set. Also done are boulder, summit and the dog trails. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)

Previous story
Otter with a toothache, cougar in a pink collar top most ‘unique’ calls for BC COS in 2021

Just Posted

Delgamuukw (Earl Muldon), right, cuts a cake during a 2017 celebration at Hagwilget Hall of the 20th Anniversary of the Supreme Court of Canada Delgamuukw decision. (Taylor Bachrach photo)
Legendary Gitxsan Indigenous rights leader dies at age 85

The bridge leading to the Abbotsford Fish and Game Club (AFGC) was washed out when massive flooding hit the region in mid-November. (Photo: Abbotsford Police Department)
QUIZ: How much do you know about the news of 2021?

A makeshift blockade on the tracks at New Hazelton in February 2020. (Interior News file photo)
CN wins right to pursue criminal prosecution of Hazelton blockaders

jeremy
Snowshoeing season is upon us