Come cross country ski in Burns Lake

The G2 trail grooming machine G2 was taken out on Dec. 11 to groom several trails. The main trail out to cedar has been groomed up nicely and has tracks set. Also done are boulder, summit and the dog trails. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)
- Search
- Home
- Good News
- Cannabis
- Submit News Tip
- News
- COVID-19
- Subscription
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Video
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map