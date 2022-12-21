Come ski in Burns Lake

Omineca Ski trails are groomed – the stadium, the main, cedar and the dog trails. Someone has driven a truck on the dog trails near the spud so it will need more snow to get out the ruts. The main and cedar are in great shape and are best for skiing right now. Big boulder is very lean for snow and is not recommended for skiing. Cross your fingers for more snow soon. (Omineca Ski Club photo/Lakes District News)

